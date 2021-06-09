FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Birkenstock, Merrell, adidas, New Balance, more up to 50% off + free shipping

-
Fashion
50% off + up to $40 off

Shoes.com is offering up to 50% off sitewide for Father’s Day. They’re also taking $15 off purchases of $50, $30 off totals exceeding $75, or $40 off orders exceeding $99 with promo code SAVEMORE at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Birkenstock, Merrell, adidas, Columbia, Keds, ASICS, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Merrell Jungle Moc Slip-On Sneaker. This style is currently marked down to $55, which is $30 off the original rate. If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift, this is a great option. The waterproof design is highly-breathable and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. You can choose from several color options and it’s also cushioned to provide additional comfort. Hit the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out the Backcountry National Outdoors Day Event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Amazon’s best-selling men’s slim RFID wallet hi...
Amazon dads and grads Citizen watch sale from $53.50: S...
Callaway, PGA Tour, more from just $10 during Golf Appa...
Backcountry celebrates National Outdoors Day with up to...
Nike’s popular Air Max sneakers plummet up to 56%...
The Swatch x NASA collab delivers the summer’s mo...
Thomas Rhett x Chaco collaboration debuts new sandal st...
Nautica offers Father’s Day gifts from just $10 +...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Callaway, PGA Tour, more from just $10 during Golf Apparel Shop Father’s Day Sale

From $10 Learn More
25% off

Classic Stanley gear from $19 for dad: Steel bottles, food jars, more up to 25% off

From $19 Learn More
50% off

Lululemon’s June Deals are live! Save up to 50% off new markdowns + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: About Love and Hate 2, Shadow Of Death, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $50+

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, more

$30 Learn More
35% off

meross 2-in-1 HomeKit Dual Smart Plugs hit all-time lows from $14 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

From $14 Learn More
Save now

Samsung Galaxy S21+ delivers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display at $200 off

$200 off Learn More

LEGO debuts new 2,000-piece retro Typewriter with working mechanism

Learn More