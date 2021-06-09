Birkenstock, Merrell, adidas, New Balance, more up to 50% off + free shipping

Shoes.com is offering up to 50% off sitewide for Father’s Day. They’re also taking $15 off purchases of $50, $30 off totals exceeding $75, or $40 off orders exceeding $99 with promo code SAVEMORE at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Birkenstock, Merrell, adidas, Columbia, Keds, ASICS, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Merrell Jungle Moc Slip-On Sneaker. This style is currently marked down to $55, which is $30 off the original rate. If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift, this is a great option. The waterproof design is highly-breathable and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. You can choose from several color options and it’s also cushioned to provide additional comfort. Hit the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out the Backcountry National Outdoors Day Event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals $60 (Orig. $100)
- Merrell Jungle Moc Slip-On $55 (Orig. $85)
- adidas Lite Racer Adapt Sneakers $35 (Orig. $65)
- OluKai Nohea Mesh Loafers $60 (Orig. $90)
- Columbia Bahama Vent Shoes $37 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- ASICS GEL-Excited 8 Sneakers $45 (Orig. $75)
- Birkenstock Arizona Double Strap Hex Melange $120 (Orig. $200)
- Keds Champion Oxford Sneakers $35 (Orig. $50)
- Keen Whisper Sandals $60 (Orig. $100)
- Propet TravelActiv Avid Slip On Knit Sneaker $45 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
