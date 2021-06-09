Get best-selling video editor Camtasia 2021 and one year of upgrades for $199 (Reg. $299)

If you want to build an audience on YouTube or sell a course, you’re going to need a capable video editor. Camtasia 2021 has received rave reviews, and you can get it now with one year of upgrades for only $199 (Reg. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Many of the most popular channels on YouTube started with footage from screen recording and a webcam. Add in some clips from your phone, and you can build a video empire. Camtasia 2021 helps you present your clips with polish. Rated at 4.5 stars on G2 and Capterra, this desktop app for Windows and Mac is packed with features.

In Camtasia 2021, you can easily record your screen, capture video from your webcam, or import video in many different file formats. The app also offers a large selection of pre-designed assets along with full video templates. This speeds up the creation process, so you can focus on promoting your content.

For greater control, Camtasia 2021 offers manual editing controls. For instance, you can place transitions wherever you want, or utilize zooming and panning effects. You can also add titles and callouts, and browse through a huge library of royalty-free sounds.

With this deal, you get lifetime access to Camtasia 2021 and a one-year subscription to the Camtasia Maintenance plan. This essentially guarantees you will receive updates and major new versions for the duration of the plan.

Order today for only $199 to get the bundle, saving $100 on the total value. Be quick, this deal isn’t going to last long!

