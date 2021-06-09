FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get Sam’s Club membership with free food as your welcome gift for only $30 (Reg. $57)

Reg. $57 $30

Most hypermarkets and mall stores hike up the prices of everyday products to make a profit. Sam’s Club is different; this members-only warehouse club offers premium products at affordable prices.

Right now, you can join for just $28.88 (Reg. $57) at 9to5Toys Specials and get free food as your welcome gift. Founded back in 1983, Sam’s Club has gradually expanded across the country as people have discovered this hidden gem. There are now 599 stores all across the country, providing members with exclusive access to eye-catching discounts.

Sam’s Club covers all your shopping needs, from groceries and kitchen supplies through to furniture and electronics. Thanks to the limited-stock warehouse model, prices are always lower than you would find elsewhere. However, shopping at Sam’s Club is a lot more peaceful than your average discount store. You can also order online and collect your shopping from the parking lot.

As a member, you can even save on car maintenance. Many stores offer low-price gas, and you benefit from free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation. With this deal, you get a whole year of Sam’s Club membership which includes a complimentary pass for a friend or family member.

After you sign up, you can claim a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken (worth $4.98) and 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes (worth $7.98).

Order today for $28.88 to get your Sam’s Club membership and save 50% on the total value of this deal.

