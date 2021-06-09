FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hover-1’s Blackhawk Electric Scooter goes 26-miles on a charge at low of $450 (Save $150)

-
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Kick Scooter for $449.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $600 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $150, and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. The Hover-1 Blackhawk scooter delivers on a 3-second “fast-folding design” that makes it simple to collapse for carrying on a bus, train, subway, or just up the steps to your home. With a 350W brushless motor, it propels you at up to 18.6 MPH for a maximum of 26 miles before it’s time to recharge. This is more than enough speed and range to use the Blackhawk for quick grocery runs or trips back and forth to work. Plus, since it’s IP54 water-resistant, you can even ride it in the rain without worrying about damage. Ratings are still rolling in here, but Hover-1 is well-reviewed overall.

On a tighter budget? The Gotrax GXL V2 is a great alternative, though with a few caveats. It can only travel at up to 15.5MPH for between 9- to 12-miles before it needs to be recharged. This is around half the range that you’ll get from Hover-1 above, though the speed is quite similar. The thing to remember is the GXL V2 is only $300, which saves an additional $150 over the Hover-1 model above.

Don’t forget to pay a visit to our green deals guide and daily roundups. Right now we’re seeing discounts across WORX outdoor lawn tools, an electric pole saw, and much more. The guides are constantly being updated with the best deals from around the web, so be sure to bookmark both and visit frequently for the best ways to save cash while saving the environment.

More on the Hover-1 Blackhawk Scooter:

The world of electric scooters is proud to welcome the Hover-1 Blackhawk eScooter. This powerful scooter is a comprehensive mobility solution that features a beautiful display, removeable battery and LED display. With speeds of up to 18mph and a range of almost 30 miles, this scooter will keep you going all day long. The built-in kickstand makes it easy to hop off your scooter and hop back on without skipping a beat. Not to mention, this scooter comes fully loaded with large 10” tires to give you a smooth and comfortable ride on nearly any surface.

