Microsoft’s 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go 256GB returns to all-time low at $700 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering Microsoft’s Surface 12.4-inch Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB for $699.99 shipped. Saving you $200 off the usual fare, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low price. With a 10th generation Intel i5 processor revving under the gorgeous sandstone hood, you can hit speeds of 3.6GHz for portable gaming, work, and more. The original Surface Go laptop offers Windows 10 and a 13-hour battery life, so it’s perfect for taking on a full day’s course load just as well as the all-night Netflix binge. The PixelSense touchscreen makes notetaking a cinch, and it’s equipped with a 720p webcam for the daily Zoom as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 customers, but you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look. See more below.

Not much for touchscreens? Then you can save another $300 opting for ASUS’ VivoBook 15 at $400 shipped. The Core i3 processor can still give Microsoft a run for its money with speeds up to 3.4GHz, plus 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB total storage. Lightweight and ergonomically designed, it’s ideal for incoming college students or grads, and offers a 15.6-inch NanoEdge display to take on just about anything. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,700 customers.

Interested in a more compact way to surf and stream? We’re tracking a few budget-friendly tablet deals including Android OS and the new Fire HD Tablet 10. So whether you’re looking for a multifunction E-reader or something to keep the little monsters occupied this summer, you can find answers awaiting from just $60.

More on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go:

Make the most of every day with the sleek style, performance, and all-day battery life you need in our lightest Surface Laptop, all at an exceptional value. Ultra-light and portable profile, the apps you use every day, premium materials, and a choice of must-have colors will make this your go-to laptop.

