Men, you can have a hot girl summer too: Nordstrom Rack swimwear is up to 75% off

Nordstrom Rack is starting the summer off right with a massive men’s swimwear sale starting from $16.97. Shipping is free for orders over $89. With styles up to 75% off, you’ll be sure to find a stunning new addition to your warm-weather wardrobe. Our top pick today are these Waikiki Swim Shorts for $19.97. Down a full 70% from the usual fare, these shorts are at the lowest price we’ve tracked and among the most budget-friendly included in the sale. They feature a demure tropical print with dark undertones, so you can enjoy some naturalistic patterns without getting too flashy. Each pair is 100% machine washable and includes a small pocket on the back for any items you might need to have on you. Ratings are still rolling in on these particular shorts, but you can find plenty of options with high 4+ star ratings right below the jump.

Our men’s swimwear top picks:

We also recently discovered an untapped mine of Apple accessories from Case-Mate, Pelican, and more starting at $6. So whether you’re thinking it’s time for a new phone case, or you want to jazz up your Apple watch with a new band, you can explore hundreds of options all up to 85% off. But if you’re thinking about a more substantial home-tech overhaul, check out our Apple guide for all the latest and greatest.

