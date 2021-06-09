Be ready for summer reading with today’s eBook Gold Box sale from just $1 (up to 80% off)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some early Prime Day deals on top Kindle ebooks at up to 80% off. A perfect time to load up your digital book library ahead of lazy summer reading sessions and lounging at the beach or pool, the deals start from $1. You’re also looking at quite an extensive selection spanning just about all genres including history, fiction, non-fiction, sci-fi, biographies, mysteries, and much more. Head below the fold for our top picks or hit up the sale’s main landing page right here

Gold Box early Prime Day ebook deals:

While we are talking reading material, we are also tracking rock-bottom deals on Forbes and Golf Digest magazine right now for Father’s Day. Dig into our media deal hub for all of this week’s best price drops on TV shows and movies before you claim your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and browse through our June 2021 Reading List

More on The Murder of Roger Ackroyd:

Roger Ackroyd knew too much. He knew that the woman he loved had poisoned her brutal first husband. He suspected also that someone had been blackmailing her. Then, tragically, came the news that she had taken her own life with a drug overdose. But the evening post brought Roger one last fatal scrap of information. Unfortunately, before he could finish reading the letter, he was stabbed to death

