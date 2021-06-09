Save up to $848 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $420, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung smart HDTVs headlined by its Frame QLED series starting at $419.99 for the 32-inch model. Everything ships free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $598 price tag, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Also available in up to 75-inch versions at $848 off, as well. Samsung’s Frame TV will deliver a unique home theater experience thanks to a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 4K HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Also includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the more stylish design of the lead deal isn’t catching your eye, Woot is also discounting plenty of other home theater upgrades in today’s sale. Ranging from some higher-end displays for really taking movie night to the next level all the way to some absolutely massive TVs that deliver on the at-home big screen experience. So be sure to shop all of the other discounts right here.

Then go check out the discount we spotted on the all-new LG 2021 C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV to really upgrade your setup. Having been marked down to an Amazon all-time low, this PS5- and Xbox Series X-ready TV arrives with plenty of notable features at its $1,400 price tag. Or just pick up one of these early Prime Day Fire TV Edition deals from $100.

Samsung Frame 4K HDTV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

