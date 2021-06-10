FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon $5 4K movie sale: Angel Has Fallen, Arrival, Life of Pi, Midway, Pixels, more

Amazon is offering Angel Has Fallen on Digital 4K for $4.99. For comparison, you’d pay $8 at Google Play right now and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. In the movie, Morgan Freeman stars as the U.S. President who’s just faced an assassination attempt. His trusted Secret Service agent is wrongfully accused, taken into custody, and must escape. Can he evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to keep the president safe? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Not a fan of thrillers like this? Don’t fret, we’ve got several other movies on sale below.

More $5 4K movies at Amazon:

After checking out the deals above, don’t forget about Apple’s TV show complete series sale which discounts The Wire, Mad Men, Fringe, and much more. There’s plenty on sale here, so be to browse it all before finalizing your library expansion.

More on Angel has Has Fallen:

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm, and save the country from imminent danger.

