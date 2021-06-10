FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s TV show complete series sale discounts The Wire, Mad Men, Fringe, much more

-
AppleMedia
Shop now

After you’ve stocked up on classic 80s blockbusters for summer movie nights, Apple is now giving you a way to kickoff the next binge-watching session. Discounting a selection of popular TV show complete series via iTunes, you’ll find everything from hits like The Wire and Mad Men to Ballers, Fringe, and much more on sale here. Across the board we’re tracking a series of new lows for the year, so be sure to head below to check out everything on tap.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles. All of the discounted shows enter at $50 or less, delivering collections of some of the more popular series from the last few years alongside some classics from the 2000s. Everything will also become a permanent addition to your collection, making today’s sale a notable chance to finally lock-in your favorite series before it disappears from streaming services.

Earlier in the week Apple launched a new summer blockbuster sale with a collection of iconic 80s movies for $10 or less. That’s alongside the weekly $1 HD rental that’s still up for the taking and all of the other discounts in our media guide right now.

