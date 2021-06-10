Use Bondic’s LED UV Welding Pro Kit for DIY projects and plastic repairs, now $19 (Reg. $35)

Today only, Woot is offering the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $35 and currently going for just under $34 via Amazon, today’s offer is up to 46% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Essentially a soldering iron for plastics that’s great for electronics tinkerers, it employs UV light and some glue to repair broken plastic or as a tool for your upcoming DIY projects. Compatible with everything from plastic, wood, and metal to PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, and leather, it also ships with a pair of bonus refills and a microfiber cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers and you’ll find some deals on extra refills below.

Woot also has refills on sale from $12.99 Prime shipped with as much as 65% in savings. Head over to this page and you’ll find the refills in the pull-down menu just below the featured deal above.

But if you think the Bondic system might be more hassel than not for your needs, score a tube of J-B PlasticWeld at $6.50. It’s not quite as strong or as versatile as today’s Bondic offer, but it will get the job done for most casual use cases and save you some cash in the process.

Just make sure you browse through the now live Home Depot Father’s Day sale with up to $500 in savings on everything from tool kits to ride-on mowers, and more. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Bondic Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit:

The Bondic Principles: Bondic works best on rough surfaces and even better with undercuts. Bondic solidifies only by exposure to UV light (LED included). Bondic works best in layers (the maximum thickness of one layer is 1- 1.5 mm). Bondic works best when the surface is clean and free of grease. Bondic is solvent free, which is one reason why it doesn’t dry out.

