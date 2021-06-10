Canon’s AirPrint color laser printer sees rare discount at $199 shipped (2021 low)

Walmart is offering the Canon MF641Cw Color Laser Printer with AirPrint for $199 shipped. Finally seeing a new discount in the printer department, this is match for the 2021 low that we’ve tracked just once before, at $51 off the usual fare. With a 250-sheet capacity and full color laser printing, you can churn out up to 28 pages a minute. This model from Canon also offers Apple AirPrint among other mobile printing options, so you can create vivid hard copies, photographs, or PDFs stored from your iOS or Mac devices. Plus, it works as a scanner, copier, and fax machine if you’re old-school like that. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you can live without the Apple support, HP’s DeskJet wireless printer is just $70 shipped on Amazon. While it won’t offer premium laser printing like the Canon model, you still get a reliable color printer with mobile capabilities. And at less than half of our lead deal, it saves on space as well as some serious cash. The HP app also has an instant scan and copy function, so you can just point your phone at what you want to print and save the stress of finding a perfect PDF. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 8,000 customers.

Looking to add more than a printer to your home office? This highly-rated CubiCubi desk is stylish, compact, and comes with a few handy accoutrements as well. And down to just $60, you can put some of today’s savings towards a breath of fresh air in your study or work space. Or, hit up our home goods guide for other ways to spruce up the ol’ homestead.

Canon Color Laser AirPrint Printer features:

The Canon Color image CLASS MF641Cw printer offers diverse features and high-quality printing, scanning and copy capabilities. Giving you the support, peace of mind, and value you deserve. Application Library allows you to customize the 5-inch, color touch panel, so you can access the functions you use most and display an image of your choice. With a 250 page capacity, you can keep printing, longer, with minimal interruptions. Print bold and vibrant color documents, school files, business presentations and more.

