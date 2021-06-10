Columbia offers 25% off sitewide just in time for Father’s Day with deals from $20

Columbia takes 25% off sitewide during its Down for Anything Sale. Prices are as marked. If you’re still on the hunt for a Father’s Day gift you can find deals on polo shirts, shorts, PFG gear, backpacks, shoes, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Twisted Creek Shorts are a great option for summer and nice for a Father’s Day gift as well. You can find them on sale for $35 and originally were priced at $60. These lightweight shorts offer UPF 50 sun protection and are waterproof. They also have a drawstring waist for a perfect fit and you can choose from several color options too. This style is nice for workouts or everyday events as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

