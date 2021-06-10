Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekly Deals offers up to 50% off Carhartt, Nike, Brooks, more from $10

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off this week’s deals with pricing starting at $10. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Carhartt, Callaway, Brooks, The North Face, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Walter Hagen Perfect 11-inch Golf Shorts that are currently marked down to $21. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $65. They’re available in 17 color options and infused with stretch for added mobility. This style was made for golf outings with lightweight fabric that easily moves with you. With over 120 reviews from Dicks Sporting Goods customers, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

