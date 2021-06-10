Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush now 50% off at just $10 + more from Oral-B and Colgate

Dental Solution (96% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Fairywill Sonic Whitening Rechargeable Toothbrush for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $20 and now at the lowest we have ever tracked, this is a straight 50% discount and one the most affordable electric options from a well-rated brand. This simple but effective solution might not have all the bells and whistles, but it does include the most important functions at rock-bottom pricing. Those include 30-day battery life, USB charging, four brush modes, and a pair of brush heads. It is also has an IPX7 water-resistance rating for easy cleaning under the tap and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More on the Fairywill Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush:

Entry Level Electric Toothbrush – It’s a simplified sonic toothbrush include good features of an electric brush to help you achieve your cleanest mouth. If you want an electrical toothbrush, but aren’t sure you want to commit, this one is a good place to start. This brush goes back to the basics, so you’re not paying for more than you need while still benefiting from the primary advantage of going electric. Sutible for adults and kids beyond 6.

One 4-Hours Charge Last 30 Days – fantastic for Travel/Business trip or home use. Build in lithium battery compatible with any power source with an auto shut off after a full charge and a low battery reminding, USB charging. You only need to charge for 4 hours but can last for 30 days. Get rid of the trouble of charging weekly from other regular electric toothbrushes. Say goodbye to the trouble brought by the disposible toothbrush.

