Get this award-winning AI grammar checker and writer training for $200

From Mark Twain to J.R.R. Tolkien, even the greatest writers of all time have made a few typos and grammatical errors. The Award-Winning ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle helps you avoid the same mistakes, and it’s now only $199.99 (Reg. $1,899) at 9to5Toys Specials.

When you are writing a cover letter or an essay, it only takes a couple of minor slip-ups to destroy your credibility. Proofreading your own work is hard, so it might be a good idea to get some help.

Powered by AI technology, ProWritingAid is the ultimate tool for correcting and improving your writing. Rated at 4.7 stars on Google and Capterra, this tool analyzes the meaning of every sentence to find typos, grammatical errors, and areas for stylistic improvement.

ProWritingAid works with all your favorite writing apps, providing 1,000 different types of real-time feedback and over 20 different writing reports. It even provides concise explanations in context, so you can learn as you write.

To help you continue learning, this deal includes access to the ProWritingAid University.

This online platform includes valuable writing courses from top professionals, along with video interviews with big names like Karin Slaughter and Ian Rankin. It’s an incredible resource for any aspiring author, scriptwriter, or journalist.

Order today for just $199.99 to get unlimited lifetime access to both ProWritingAid and ProWritingAid University, worth $1,899.

Prices subject to change

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!