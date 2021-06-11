This 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs outfits your entire home at under $0.50 each: $20 (Reg. $60)

Woot is offering a 50-pack of AmazonCommercial 450-lumen LED Light Bulbs in Soft White for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells the same kit for nearly $60 right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your home is still using standard incandescent or CFL bulbs, it’s time to upgrade to LED. You’ll enjoy energy savings here since each bulb only uses uses around 5W, which is a reduction of over 87%. With 50 bulbs included in this pack, each one costs just $0.40, which is an awesome value. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The deal above only provides 450-lumens per bulb. If you need more output and only two bulbs, check out this 2-pack of 1,600-lumen LEDs. I installed similar bulbs in my garage and find that they provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and more. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $11 on Amazon, which while more expensive per bulb, saves you $9 from the overall total above.

Now, if you need the most light possible, this deal with four 5,000-lumen bulbs is still available. You’ll spend $23, but net a total of 20,000-lumens. That brightness comes from just four bulbs, while all 50 in today’s lead deal only output 22,500-lumens when every single one is turned on.

More on AmazonCommercial LED Bulbs:

Soft white light: creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere in any room

Instant brightness: provides 450 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

Dimmable: accommodates personal needs—enjoy brighter light when working on tasks and less light when wanting more comfortable ambiance

Long lasting: with a life of 25,000 hours, the bulb will last over 21 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Energy saving: the LED light bulb uses less energy compared to its 40-watt incandescent equivalent

