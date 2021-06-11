FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs outfits your entire home at under $0.50 each: $20 (Reg. $60)

-
Home GoodsGreen DealswootAmazonCommercial
$0.40 each $20

Woot is offering a 50-pack of AmazonCommercial 450-lumen LED Light Bulbs in Soft White for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells the same kit for nearly $60 right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your home is still using standard incandescent or CFL bulbs, it’s time to upgrade to LED. You’ll enjoy energy savings here since each bulb only uses uses around 5W, which is a reduction of over 87%. With 50 bulbs included in this pack, each one costs just $0.40, which is an awesome value. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The deal above only provides 450-lumens per bulb. If you need more output and only two bulbs, check out this 2-pack of 1,600-lumen LEDs. I installed similar bulbs in my garage and find that they provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and more. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $11 on Amazon, which while more expensive per bulb, saves you $9 from the overall total above.

Now, if you need the most light possible, this deal with four 5,000-lumen bulbs is still available. You’ll spend $23, but net a total of 20,000-lumens. That brightness comes from just four bulbs, while all 50 in today’s lead deal only output 22,500-lumens when every single one is turned on.

More on AmazonCommercial LED Bulbs:

  • Soft white light: creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere in any room
  • Instant brightness: provides 450 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness
  • Dimmable: accommodates personal needs—enjoy brighter light when working on tasks and less light when wanting more comfortable ambiance
  • Long lasting: with a life of 25,000 hours, the bulb will last over 21 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)
  • Energy saving: the LED light bulb uses less energy compared to its 40-watt incandescent equivalent

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

woot AmazonCommercial

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This best-selling kitchen organizer rack can hold a ful...
WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter is flam...
Sense Energy Monitor helps you cut electricity costs + ...
Disney summer sale now live from $5.50: Patio accessori...
Bundle two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at...
Blackstone’s portable Flat Top Grill Station is A...
ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum delivers obs...
Govee’s touch-sensor LED lamp brings a world of b...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

This 4-pack of LED lights shine 20,000-lumens into your garage or basement at under $23

Under $23 Learn More

Green Deals: Aukey PowerTitan 300 + PowerZeus 500 portable power stations from $210, more

Learn More
Reg. $43

This Mini Drone with air pressure and gravity sensors Is now only $36.95 (Reg. $43)

$37 Learn More
Orig. $169

Prev-gen Apple TV 4K falls to 2021 low at just $129 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

$129 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Tormentum, Home Workouts Pro, Speedometer Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
New low

SanDisk’s expansive, yet compact 1TB USB-C/A Luxe Flash Drive hits $117.50 (All-time low)

$117.50 Learn More
Save 26%

This best-selling kitchen organizer rack can hold a full cast-iron set at all-time low of $17

$17 Learn More
Save 25%

Pocket this Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for just $9 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

$9 Learn More