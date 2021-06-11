Add a 6.3-qt. Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer to your arsenal for $55 (Reg. $110)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $54.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up at $110 via Best Buy, today’s deal is 50% off and the lowest we can find. The attractive stainless steel housing is joined by a series of cooking presets (air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate) as well as a 6-quart capacity large enough for a small family-sized dinner. You’ll find adjustable temperature settings (90- to 400-degrees), a 60-minute timer, and the digital touchscreen controls to access it all. It also ships with a dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free nonstick pan and crisping tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Best Buy customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s deal is well under the price of the big-brand options, like this much smaller 4-quart Ninja variant at $100. But if you can get away with a more compact machine, something like this 2-quart Chefman TurboFry at $40 will save you some cash. It carries stellar ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers and is among the most affordable options we can find from a trusted brand, just don’t expect to get as many fries in there as the lead deal.

Head over to our home goods guide for more cooking deals including this modern 2-slice digital toaster with LED display and Rubbermaid’s Pantry Food Containers. We are also still tracking a $200 price drop on Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro as well as Instant Pot’s Ace Plus blender, and Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker. Plus, you’l find even more right here.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6.3-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5.3 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts.

