We are now ready to end the work week with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to scope out Apple AirPods Max at a new all-time low, these HomePod mini deals, and Apple’s new M1 iMac at up to $127 off. Then head right back here for all of today’s most notable price drops on software from Apple’s digital marketplaces. Highlights of today’s collection include a load of freebies, Private Photo Vault SV PRO, Kintsugi, Interactive Thesaurus, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, not mention this Apple gift card offer for even deeper deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Move On – Productivity Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Private Photo Vault SV PRO: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hide N Seek : Mini Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VideoCut – pro video editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

Mac: 5 award-winning Mac Apps – Parallels Pro: $25 (Reg. $876)

Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Future Drummer: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on iOS! The winner of the prestigious Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!