FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Interactive Thesaurus, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to end the work week with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to scope out Apple AirPods Max at a new all-time low, these HomePod mini deals, and Apple’s new M1 iMac at up to $127 off. Then head right back here for all of today’s most notable price drops on software from Apple’s digital marketplaces. Highlights of today’s collection include a load of freebies, Private Photo Vault SV PRO, Kintsugi, Interactive Thesaurus, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, not mention this Apple gift card offer for even deeper deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Move On – Productivity Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Private Photo Vault SV PRO: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hide N Seek : Mini Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VideoCut – pro video editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

Mac: 5 award-winning Mac Apps – Parallels Pro: $25 (Reg. $876)

Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $22, Elden Ring pre-orders, Halo, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Future Drummer: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on iOS! The winner of the prestigious Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo event has 40+ u...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Bu...
Pick up 5 award-winning Mac Apps including Parallels Pr...
Best Android app deals of the day: Twilight Pro Unlock,...
Battlefield 2042 is already on sale for PC at $49.50, m...
OtterBox intros new ‘industry-first’ Xbox c...
E3 2021 Summer Game Fest showcase! Elden Ring, Black Op...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy Drag...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and a more affordable price tag

Pre-order Learn More
35% off

Govee’s touch-sensor LED lamp brings a world of brightness to your fingertips, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
20% off

OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now starting from $32 (Reg. up to $50)

From $32 Learn More
Save 30%

This 43-inch electric standing desk is $50 off, more from $39 (Save up to 30%)

From $39 Learn More
Up to $125 off

Float into summer with up to $125 off Swonder’s inflatable paddle boards + accessories from $80

From $80 Learn More
30% off

Fossil Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off wallets, watches, MacBook bags, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Save 40%

These microphone suspension stands bring pro quality to any streaming set-up from $12.50

From $12.50 Learn More

Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo event has 40+ unreleased titles to try out for FREE

FREE Learn More