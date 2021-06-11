ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum delivers obstacle detection at $525 (Save 34%)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the ECOVACS Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum for $524.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to 34% in savings, is $125 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low. As the latest and greatest robotic vacuum in the ECOVACS stable, its T8 AIVI delivers flagship features like both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a 3-hour runtime, and more. On top of its laser-guidance system, a built-in camera is able to more intelligently detect, identify, and avoid obstacles. Over 490 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 for $350 and save some extra cash. Entering at a much more affordable price tag, this offering will still handle all of your automatic sweeping and mopping tasks, but while ditching the more intelligent obstacle avoidance features found above. Though going this route does mean you’ll get to keep an extra $175 in your pocket, which may very well be worth the trade-off.

But when it comes to the latest release from ECOVACS, be sure to go give our recent hands-on review with the DEEBOT N8+ a look. This capable robotic vacuum delivers a more middle ground approach compared to both of the aforementioned models, arriving with laser guidance capabilities on top of a companion dirt disposal unit. Get all of the details in our coverage right here.

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI features:

AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI. The extra-large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming.

