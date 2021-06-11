FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum delivers obstacle detection at $525 (Save 34%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsECOVACS
Reg. $800 $525

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the ECOVACS Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum for $524.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to 34% in savings, is $125 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low. As the latest and greatest robotic vacuum in the ECOVACS stable, its T8 AIVI delivers flagship features like both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a 3-hour runtime, and more. On top of its laser-guidance system, a built-in camera is able to more intelligently detect, identify, and avoid obstacles. Over 490 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 for $350 and save some extra cash. Entering at a much more affordable price tag, this offering will still handle all of your automatic sweeping and mopping tasks, but while ditching the more intelligent obstacle avoidance features found above. Though going this route does mean you’ll get to keep an extra $175 in your pocket, which may very well be worth the trade-off.

But when it comes to the latest release from ECOVACS, be sure to go give our recent hands-on review with the DEEBOT N8+ a look. This capable robotic vacuum delivers a more middle ground approach compared to both of the aforementioned models, arriving with laser guidance capabilities on top of a companion dirt disposal unit. Get all of the details in our coverage right here.

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI features:

AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI. The extra-large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ECOVACS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Govee’s touch-sensor LED lamp brings a world of b...
OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now...
This 43-inch electric standing desk is $50 off, more fr...
These microphone suspension stands bring pro quality to...
wansview’s 1080p outdoor security camera falls to...
VANKYO’s LEISURE 3 Mini Projector down to $65 for...
Score 2 of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag+ with UWB pr...
Add a 6.3-qt. Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer to...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and a more affordable price tag

Pre-order Learn More
35% off

Govee’s touch-sensor LED lamp brings a world of brightness to your fingertips, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
20% off

OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now starting from $32 (Reg. up to $50)

From $32 Learn More
Save 30%

This 43-inch electric standing desk is $50 off, more from $39 (Save up to 30%)

From $39 Learn More
Up to $125 off

Float into summer with up to $125 off Swonder’s inflatable paddle boards + accessories from $80

From $80 Learn More
30% off

Fossil Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off wallets, watches, MacBook bags, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Save 40%

These microphone suspension stands bring pro quality to any streaming set-up from $12.50

From $12.50 Learn More

Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo event has 40+ unreleased titles to try out for FREE

FREE Learn More