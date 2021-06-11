EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard has hot swappable switches at $60, more from $25

Newegg is offering the EVGA Z15 RGB Hot Swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped with the code 6ACSFLS74 at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $110, our last mention was $90, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $5. This keyboard sets itself apart from the rest by featuring hot swappable switches, shipping with Kailh Speed Bronze from the factory. As someone who just picked up a hot swappable keyboard (with Kalih Speed Copper switches,) the versatility is astounding. You’ll also get a dedicated volume wheel, multimedia keys, per-key RGB lighting, and a magnetic palm rest. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

More PC gaming deals:

Don’t forget that we’re tracking several other PC gaming deals right now, including microphone suspension arms from $12.50, Logitech’s Yoke System at a low of $149,and much more.

More on the EVGA Z15 Mechanical Keyboard:

Hot Swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches

Per key RGB Lighting

32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor supporting 4,000Hz report rate

Dedicated Volume Scroll Wheel, and Multimedia Keys

Magnetic Palm rest

