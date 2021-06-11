FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard has hot swappable switches at $60, more from $25

Newegg is offering the EVGA Z15 RGB Hot Swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped with the code 6ACSFLS74 at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $110, our last mention was $90, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $5. This keyboard sets itself apart from the rest by featuring hot swappable switches, shipping with Kailh Speed Bronze from the factory. As someone who just picked up a hot swappable keyboard (with Kalih Speed Copper switches,) the versatility is astounding. You’ll also get a dedicated volume wheel, multimedia keys, per-key RGB lighting, and a magnetic palm rest. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking several other PC gaming deals right now, including microphone suspension arms from $12.50, Logitech’s Yoke System at a low of $149,and much more.

  • Hot Swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches
  • Per key RGB Lighting
  • 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor supporting 4,000Hz report rate
  • Dedicated Volume Scroll Wheel, and Multimedia Keys
  • Magnetic Palm rest

