Lenovo’s 15-inch ThinkBook 512GB plummets to new low at $396 off

Lenovo is offering its ThinkBook 15 4.1GHz/16GB/512GB for $653.95 shipped when you apply code THINKJUNDEAL at checkout. Down from the $1,189 list price, but comparable models go for about $1,050 on retailers like Amazon, this marks an unprecedented $396 in savings to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen processor, this professional laptop can overclock its 2.0GHz base speed all the way to 4.1GHz. Fast enough for high-speed portable gaming, with Windows 10 Pro 64 OS for workspace versatility as well, this is an ideal machine for anyone working behind a screen. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity under the hood, as well as integrated Radeon graphics. Nearly 200 customers found it a compelling fit for their work-life balance, garnering an average 4.6/5 star rating. See more below.

To keep your new portable work and gaming station safe, this specially designed laptop sleeve might be worth your consideration. The microfiber interior will keep your ThinkBook both scratch-free and protected from minor bumps and falls, and it comes in a sleek, modern colorway at just $12. THough if you’d rather show off more of a personal flare, this Kinmac cactus print is just one of many adorable options, ringing up at $6 more.

Speaking of keeping your electronics safe, did you see the massive Otterbox iPhone 12 case sale we’re tracking right now? Usually running for upwards of $50, you can score a MagSafe wallet and folio case starting at $32 each. Though if that’s a bit out of your budget right now, there’s tons of options waiting to be discovered in our smartphone accessories guide.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 professional laptop features:

Equipped with speedy AMD Ryzen mobile processors

mobile processors Sleek and modern 15.6″ business PC

Bountiful memory and storage options

One Touch Power-up Fingerprint Reader

Perfect device for students and business professionals

