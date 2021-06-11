meross’ RGBWW HomeKit light strip is its most versatile mood setter yet, now $20 (Save 50%)

meross’ official Amazon storefront is offering its RGBWW 16.4-foot Light Strip with HomeKit for $19.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That’ll slash the $40 going rate in half to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Offering 16.4-feet of full spectrum RGB lighting with both warm and cool white options, you can add a stroke of brilliance to any room and control it with ease. This light strip is compatible with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa, as well as smartphone control for both touch and voice commands. Over 750 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. See more options below.

If you can live without the Apple support, NiteBird offers a highly-rated RGB smart bulb with Alexa and Assistant connectivity. You can score a two-pack right now for just $13, or four for $26 after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s down over 30% from the usual rate for one of the best deals we’ve tracked to date. You can choose from up to 16-million dimmable colors, set schedules and “scenes” to help build a certain atmosphere, and do it all with simple voice commands for $7 under our lead deal. These smart bulbs are rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands of customers.

Want to keep things simple? You can garner a 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs at just $0.40 a piece. The energy-saving design only uses 5W at a time, and with a small army of bulbs to work through, you could be set for years to come.

meross RGBWW lights trip features:

With meross RGBWW LED strip lights you can set warm white/cool white (2700K ~ 6500K) and various RGB colors as you like. Create the perfect light scene, dim the lights to your desired brightness. Use simple voice commands to create your ideal ambiance with HomeKit Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, SmartThings. meross strip lights come with multiple color options, adjustable and dimming capabilities. Ideal decoration for your bedroom, computer, TV, ceiling, stairs, kitchen cabinet, porch, desk, and living room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!