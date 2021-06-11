These microphone suspension stands bring pro quality to any streaming set-up from $12.50

JH STAND US (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Microphone Suspension Scissor Stand with Pop Screen for $13.19 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and use code POYG2V3A at checkout. Each of those will slash 20% off the usual $22 rate, dropping the price to a new 2021 low. Designed for the popular Blue Yeti, Snowball, and other Blue microphones, this scissor stand offers up to 27-inches of reach with compatibility for most desk sizes. Just screw your mic or shock mount into place, clamp it onto the desk, and you’re ready to start recording. This professional podcast set-up also includes a dual-screen pop filter, mic sponge, and copper mounting screw to accommodate other microphone brands. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 1,300 customers. See more below.

Don’t need quite so much range? This AMADA scissor stand has an adjustable 13.8-inch arm with full maneuverability on the joints, base, and connector. It comes with all the same accouterments, and can fit a slightly wider range of microphones as well. And at only $12.50 with the price dropping at checkout, it’s one of the few stands we can find to successfully undercut our lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Whether you’re looking to break into streaming or podcasting, or just want to elevate your daily Zoom, this Blue Yeti Nano mic is a perfect fit for these stands at the all-time low of $80. It’s fit for either Mac or PC with universal USB compatibility, and a variety of pickup patterns to choose from. I’ve used a Blue microphone for my music and video meetings for a few years now, and the sound quality blows my old set-up out of the water. But if that’s not quite your style, you can find even more options in out best PC gaming deals guide.

More on the JH Microphone Scissor Stand:

The upgraded super-strong spring prevents your microphone from accidental dropping, noise generation and shaking. Package includes a desk mounting clamp and protective layers of sponge, so you can easily clip the mic to any desktop within 5cm thickness. The microphone windscreen is used for filtering the hard-hitting sounds produced by “b”, “t” and “p”. It also filters out the needless background noise and sound of wind which improves the quality of sound as a result.

