FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This Mini Drone with air pressure and gravity sensors Is now only $36.95 (Reg. $43)

-
drones
Reg. $43 $37

If you’re more interested in flying than filming, you probably don’t need to spend four figures on a drone. Copernicus Mini Drone squeezes advanced features into a tiny frame, and it’s now only $36.95 (Reg. $43) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you are a total beginner or an experienced pilot, owning a mini drone is great fun. You can easily practice your skills and try new tricks, without risking expensive equipment. On rainy days, you can even fly your RC aircraft indoors.

The Copernicus Mini Drone offers these benefits and much more besides. Measuring less than five inches long, this quadcopter can take off from the palm of your hand with a single tap. Once the drone is airborne, you can take full control via the companion smartphone app or engage one of several pilot aids.

Air pressure sensors allow the drone to maintain altitude perfectly for rock-steady hovering, which is particularly useful on a windy day. When the drone is moving, gravity sensors help to reduce any vibrations.

The Copernicus Mini Drone offers an impressive 13 minutes of flying time on a single charge. When it returns to earth, the airframe folds down for storage. In this mode, it measures only 3.15 x 2.56 inches — easily enough to take out in a backpack.

Order today for just $36.95 to get the Copernicus with four blade covers and four spare rotors, now at 16% off MSRP.

Prices subject to change

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

drones

About the Author

Take to the skies and enjoy a bird’s eye view wit...
This quadcopter is great for learning how to fly at $20...
Start Snapping Selfies with the Pocket-Sized AirSelfie ...
Parrot takes up to 24% off its BEBOP 2 Quadcopter bundl...
DJI’s Mavic Pro gives you an aerial view for $769...
DJI’s new Mavic Air & Fly More bundle hit all-tim...
Yuneec’s Typhone Hexacopter is perfect for aerial...
How to buy the DJI Mavic Air for its lowest exclusive d...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $20

Take to the skies and enjoy a bird’s eye view with this 2K FPV drone at $60 on Amazon

$60 Learn More
50% off

This gooseneck iPad stand can move 360-degrees at 50% off, now $13 on Amazon

$13 Learn More

New SmallRig Mini Follow Focus upgrades your compact videography kit

Learn More
Save 60%

Bring some rustic charm to your kitchen with this darling wooden baker’s rack at $38.50 (Reg. $96)

$38.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Keep your car happy and healthy with this highly-rated 12V battery tester at new low of $27

$27 Learn More
Reg. $450

Amazon will ship this 3-seater sofa to your door for $362.50 (Reg. $450)

$362.50 Learn More
85% off

Weekend magazine sale from under $4/yr.: National Geographic, Women’s Health, more

$4/yr. Learn More

Polaroid releases Keith Haring-inspired instant camera in time for Pride month

Learn More