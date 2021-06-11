This Mini Drone with air pressure and gravity sensors Is now only $36.95 (Reg. $43)

If you’re more interested in flying than filming, you probably don’t need to spend four figures on a drone. Copernicus Mini Drone squeezes advanced features into a tiny frame, and it’s now only $36.95 (Reg. $43) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you are a total beginner or an experienced pilot, owning a mini drone is great fun. You can easily practice your skills and try new tricks, without risking expensive equipment. On rainy days, you can even fly your RC aircraft indoors.

The Copernicus Mini Drone offers these benefits and much more besides. Measuring less than five inches long, this quadcopter can take off from the palm of your hand with a single tap. Once the drone is airborne, you can take full control via the companion smartphone app or engage one of several pilot aids.

Air pressure sensors allow the drone to maintain altitude perfectly for rock-steady hovering, which is particularly useful on a windy day. When the drone is moving, gravity sensors help to reduce any vibrations.

The Copernicus Mini Drone offers an impressive 13 minutes of flying time on a single charge. When it returns to earth, the airframe folds down for storage. In this mode, it measures only 3.15 x 2.56 inches — easily enough to take out in a backpack.

Order today for just $36.95 to get the Copernicus with four blade covers and four spare rotors, now at 16% off MSRP.

