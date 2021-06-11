This weekend’s DiscountMags sale is now in full swing with solid offers on loads of popular titles including National Geographic magazine. Whether it’s for easy remote gift giving, to bolster your summer reading material, or just to refresh your existing subscriptions at a discount, this weekend’s sale event is worth a closer look. The deals start from under $4 per year and include titles such as National Geographic, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Us Weekly, Bon Appetit, Vogue, Popular Mechanics, magazines for the kids, and much more. Head below for more details.

One notable offer here is the 2-year subscription to National Geographic magazine at $30 (flip the pull-down over to 2-years to see the discount). It ships completely free every month with no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew on you. Regularly around $29 per year at Amazon and currently on sale for $24, today’s offer is the lowest we can find and a great time to jump in. More details below on National Geographic.

But again, you’ll find a massive collection of titles on sale this weekend starting from $4 per year right here. Just remember to double check the small pull-down menu mentioned above for even deeper deals on multi-year subscriptions and the like.

We are also still tracking a rock-bottom deal on Forbes magazine outside of the weekend sale and you can get all of the details on that one right here. Be sure to grab your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies, browse through our June 2021 Reading List, and load up your movie/TV show library with all of the deals you’ll find in our media deal hub.

More on National Geographic magazine:

National Geographic magazine, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!