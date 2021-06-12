FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JBL Free X true wireless earbuds sport 24 hours of playback at a low of $40 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Huppins (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the JBL Free X True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $39.95 shipped. Down from its normal going rate at Amazon of $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are great for those who want to try the form-factor without dropping a ton of cash. With a combined 24-hours of playback between the battery case and earbuds, you can go a few days between plugging in here. Plus, you get JBL’s signature sound stage here, which is nice in a pair of budget-focused buds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, right now you can score Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds on Amazon for $23. These uniquely-compact earbuds are the size of a car key fob while delivering quality sound to your ears. With a max of 12-hours battery available here, you’re notably losing 50% of the longevity offered above, so do keep that in mind. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

However, Apple fans will want to give Beats Flex a look. Sporting the W1 chip, pairing will be fast and easy here, with the connection syncing between your iCloud devices for simple switching. This is the second-best price that we’ve tracked and just $1 above its all-time low, so now’s a great time to pick them up at just $41.

  • Wireless Bluetooth in-ear earbuds
  • Charging case – Black
  • 24 hours of combined playback with charging case
  • Comfort fit

