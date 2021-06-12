FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz are on sale for only the second time at $16

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
Reg. $20 $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz for $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s offer is marking one of the very first discounts to date and a new all-time low. This 295-piece creation stacks up to two fan favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away. Perfect for bringing a bit of Star Wars action to your desk or wider LEGO collection, these figures recreate Mando and Baby Yoda complete with miniature accessories and display stands. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

But if you’re in search of a more authentic brick-built recreation of the galaxy’s most adorable bounty, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the over 1,700-piece LEGO Baby Yoda. While this one certainly isn’t as affordable or compact for showing off your Mandalorian fandom at the desk, it’s still a must-have for Star Wars fans and LEGO builders alike.

Then don’t forget that you can currently save on nearly the entire lineup of all-new 2021 LEGO kits right here. With prices starting at all-time lows from $12, you’re looking at a clean 20% off across the board with savings to be had on everything from Star Wars and Harry Potter to Technic, City, and more.

LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz features:

Inspire memories of epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian stories with this fun building toy for creative kids, featuring LEGO BrickHeadz versions of The Mandalorian and the Child (75317). Fans will appreciate authentic details such as The Mandalorian’s signature weapons – a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol. The Child has adjustable ears to create happy and sad expressions, and it sits in a hoverpram ‘floating’ on 4 transparent LEGO elements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector fall...
SKILSAW’s high-end 12-inch worm drive miter saw f...
EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard has hot swappable ...
meross’ RGBWW HomeKit light strip is its most ver...
This gooseneck iPad stand can move 360-degrees at 50% o...
Bring some rustic charm to your kitchen with this darli...
Keep your car happy and healthy with this highly-rated ...
Amazon will ship this 3-seater sofa to your door for $3...
Show More Comments

Related

Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More

LEGO UCS AT-AT rumored to release this fall, joins 9 other summer Star Wars sets

Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Probe Droid review: One of the most unique Star Wars sets in years

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $599

BenQ’s GS2 Mini Portable AirPlay 2 Projector falls in price for first time to $530 (Save $69)

$530 Learn More
Review

Review: Zhiyun Smooth-Q3 might be the last iPhone gimbal you need [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $649

SKILSAW’s high-end 12-inch worm drive miter saw falls to new low at $248 off

Save $248 Learn More
Save now

EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard has hot swappable switches at $60, more from $25

From $25 Learn More
Save 50%

meross’ RGBWW HomeKit light strip is its most versatile mood setter yet, now $20 (Save 50%)

$20 Learn More