LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz are on sale for only the second time at $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz for $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s offer is marking one of the very first discounts to date and a new all-time low. This 295-piece creation stacks up to two fan favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away. Perfect for bringing a bit of Star Wars action to your desk or wider LEGO collection, these figures recreate Mando and Baby Yoda complete with miniature accessories and display stands. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

But if you’re in search of a more authentic brick-built recreation of the galaxy’s most adorable bounty, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the over 1,700-piece LEGO Baby Yoda. While this one certainly isn’t as affordable or compact for showing off your Mandalorian fandom at the desk, it’s still a must-have for Star Wars fans and LEGO builders alike.

Then don’t forget that you can currently save on nearly the entire lineup of all-new 2021 LEGO kits right here. With prices starting at all-time lows from $12, you’re looking at a clean 20% off across the board with savings to be had on everything from Star Wars and Harry Potter to Technic, City, and more.

LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz features:

Inspire memories of epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian stories with this fun building toy for creative kids, featuring LEGO BrickHeadz versions of The Mandalorian and the Child (75317). Fans will appreciate authentic details such as The Mandalorian’s signature weapons – a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol. The Child has adjustable ears to create happy and sad expressions, and it sits in a hoverpram ‘floating’ on 4 transparent LEGO elements.

