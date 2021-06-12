Today only, save on body and mouth care products priced from $13 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Puracy LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its personal cleaning products priced at $16 each with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 2-pack of Natural Body Wash for $16.09, which normally fetches $23. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this body wash is natural and “99.3% plant-powered.” This means that Puracy uses ingredients like Coco Glycinate (from coconuts) to create a “rich luxurious foam” and Himalayan Sea Salt for “purification and gentle exfoliation.” It’s also pH balanced with a level of 5.5, helping your skin to stay moist after a shower instead of drying out. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 happy customers. Shop the entire sale here, and be sure to head below for more.

Also, today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Oral Essentials Inc. (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Lumineux teeth care products from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 2-pack of Oral Essentials Mouthwash for $12.99, which is down from its normal going rate of $22. This is a massive 41% discount and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This mouthwash is fluoride free and is not made with alcohol. It’s also SLS free and certified non-toxic. It “guarantees fresh breath in 14 days” as long as you follow the instructions provided. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale here.

After you take care of your body and mouth, why not turn your attention to staying fit this summer? Right now, we’re tracking a few different fitness deals, including Reebok’s iPhone-ready ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike at $299 as well as Bowflex’s 840 SelectTech adjustable kettlebell at $151. Be sure to give our sports/fitness guide a look for other great ways to save.

Refreshing Body Wash Men & Women Will Love: Experience the Puracy difference on your first try of our natural moisturizing body wash. This gentle and effective gel cleanser provides men and women a rich, hydrating, & purifying bathing experience even for the most sensitive skin. Developed by doctors and perfected by skincare experts, the Puracy Body Wash cleans and exfoliates without irritation–truly a complete shower wash that leaves your skin fresh, clean and well-hydrated