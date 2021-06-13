Stop the spread: This #1 best-selling touchless thermometer is just $14.50, more from $8.50

Baymed Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fermometer Touchless Thermometer for $14.39 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $20 fare, for 28% in savings and matching the all-time Amazon low. This no-contact thermometer is easy to use and displays results in seconds on the LCD screen. Whether you’re taking professional Covid precautions, or just thinking ahead for flu season, this tool makes keeping your loved ones safe from spreading disease a cinch. It’ll store up to 10-sets of data so you can keep a steady reference, and color-coordinated screens so even small children can make quick use of it. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.4/5 stars from over 44,000 customers. See more below.

While it’s tough to keep up with Amazon’s best-selling option, you can save another $6 opting for this basic ANKOVO model at $8.50. This touchless thermometer is suitable for all age levels and shows results in just one second. Just point and shoot, and you can have instant peace of mind about your family’s health. No matter the results, it’s always best to know what you could potentially be spreading to others, and this piece offers life-saving information at rock-bottom prices. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

For a holistic health solution, consider these best-selling massage guns starting at $56. If you’re trying to get fit this summer, having a powerful deep-tissue massage gun can make a world of difference in building muscle and endurance. This offer is only available today, but you can find more options popping up all the time in our home goods guide.

More on the Fermometer touchless thermometer:

The infrared thermometer is a ideal for adults, kids and elders. It’s accuracy and easy to use, which is a great gift for yourself or someone you care about.

The infrared thermometer will get the temperature reading without body or object contact. Move the thermometer close to the forehead and press the button, you will get the accurate temperature readings.

There are 3 colors display on the LCD screen for different temperature level. With clear large LCD Screen Display, it allows you easy to read day and night. ℉ and ℃ are easily switchable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!