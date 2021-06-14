Cricut Maker is a must for summer DIY crafting projects + more at a low of $279

Amazon is offering the Cricut Maker for $279 shipped. Also available direct, Walmart, Target, and Joann. Originally retailing for $399, lately it has gone for around $329, with today’s deal saving at least $50 and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you or someone you know is a fan of crafting, the Cricut is a must-have tool in any arsenal. My wife has one and they’re honestly quite cool. You can use the Cricut Maker to cut paper, vinyl, and chipboard, but it doesn’t end there. The Maker also allows you to deboss, emboss, and even cut through metal, wood, leather, and much more thanks to its unique system. There are two tool holders, one designed for knives and the other for a pen so it can do double work at the same time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While the Cricut Maker 3 and Explore 3 were just released, the original Maker is still a fantastic option for crafters on a tighter budget. The original Maker is still quite capable, as it can cut leather, metal, wood, vinyl, and much more with ease. There are a few things we recommend picking up with your savings to make crafting easier, though. Namely, a few extra mats will help with larger projects, and Cricut’s official tools make weeding and preparing projects a breeze.

The Cricut maker on sale above works either plugged into your computer via USB or over Bluetooth from an iPad, iPhone, or Android device. This delivers greater flexibility for crafting and means you won’t have to use a powerful computer to handle it.

If your laptop isn’t up to the task of running 3D modeling software, like you’ll use with the Cricut Maker, Apple’s M1 processor handles it with ease. We use a M1 MacBook Air to run our Cricut, but Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro is currently $199 off and well worth considering if you’re in the market for a new laptop. Once configured, you can connect the Maker over Bluetooth to the MacBook, which makes for a clutter-free and clean experience.

More about the Cricut Maker:

CREATE MORE: Cricut Maker gives you the freedom to make everything from paper crafts, iron ons, and vinyl decals to sewing projects, leather crafts, and balsa models

ENDLESS PROJECT POSSIBILITIES: Expandable suite of tools. With its powerful blades, pens, and scoring tool, Cricut Maker grows with you as you learn each new craft

NEW ROTARY BLADE FOR FABRICS: With its gliding, rolling action, this blade cuts through virtually any fabric quickly and accurately – without backing material

