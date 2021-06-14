D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on Amazon (Up to $35 off)

Amazon is offering the D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (DAP-X1870) for $99.99 shipped. Down $15 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If your home doesn’t have Wi-Fi coverage across the entire floor plan, it’s time to add this Wi-Fi 6 range extender to your setup. It adds additional wireless coverage to your home at blazing Wi-Fi 6 speeds. Should you have a D-Link router already, it can seamlessly integrate for a mesh-like experience, though it’s also compatible with any other brand as a standard extender. It simply plugs into your outlet, connects, and repeats. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the TP-Link Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $214.99 shipped. Usually fetching $240 or so, today’s offer falls within $5 of our last mention and is the best available. TP-Link’s latest router system offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which enables up to 2.4Gb/s speeds across its 5,000-square foot range. The two included nodes each include a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports and combine to deliver seamless roaming and reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 260 customers and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our review of another TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 package.

Don’t forget that Google’s Nest Wifi is still down to $299. That’s up to $69 in savings on the latest from both companies, delivering a unique Wi-Fi mesh router that has a built-in smart speaker. Want to learn more? Head on over to our coverage for further details, but act fast as the deal likely won’t last much longer.

More on the D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender:

Expand Wi-Fi 6 coverage to eliminate a spotty signal in any room. Watch 4K movies, play games, or work remotely whether you’re in the bedroom, the office, or even the backyard.

Connect many devices to faster speeds, lower latency, and greater efficiency across your whole network thanks to standards-defining OFDMA combined with MU-MIMO and BSS Coloring technology.

Roam your home and stay connected with one network name. D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh makes it easy to mix-and-match with compatible D-Link routers for your own customized mesh network.

