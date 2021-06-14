D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on Amazon (Up to $35 off)

Amazon is offering the D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (DAP-X1870) for $99.99 shipped. Down $15 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If your home doesn’t have Wi-Fi coverage across the entire floor plan, it’s time to add this Wi-Fi 6 range extender to your setup. It adds additional wireless coverage to your home at blazing Wi-Fi 6 speeds. Should you have a D-Link router already, it can seamlessly integrate for a mesh-like experience, though it’s also compatible with any other brand as a standard extender. It simply plugs into your outlet, connects, and repeats. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.
We’re also tracking the TP-Link Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $214.99 shipped. Usually fetching $240 or so, today’s offer falls within $5 of our last mention and is the best available. TP-Link’s latest router system offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which enables up to 2.4Gb/s speeds across its 5,000-square foot range. The two included nodes each include a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports and combine to deliver seamless roaming and reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 260 customers and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our review of another TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 package.
Don’t forget that Google’s Nest Wifi is still down to $299. That’s up to $69 in savings on the latest from both companies, delivering a unique Wi-Fi mesh router that has a built-in smart speaker. Want to learn more? Head on over to our coverage for further details, but act fast as the deal likely won’t last much longer.
More on the D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender:
- Expand Wi-Fi 6 coverage to eliminate a spotty signal in any room. Watch 4K movies, play games, or work remotely whether you’re in the bedroom, the office, or even the backyard.
- Connect many devices to faster speeds, lower latency, and greater efficiency across your whole network thanks to standards-defining OFDMA combined with MU-MIMO and BSS Coloring technology.
- Roam your home and stay connected with one network name. D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh makes it easy to mix-and-match with compatible D-Link routers for your own customized mesh network.
