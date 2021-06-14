Get 15TB cloud storage with a Degoo Premium Lifetime Plan for just $130 (Reg. $4,320)

Running low on local storage? It might be time to buy some space in the cloud. With the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan, you get a huge 15TB to play with — that is more than Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive combined. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for only $129.99 (Reg. $4,320) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From important tax documents to family photos, backing up your most important files is a smart move. Uploading them to the cloud ensures you will always have a copy, even if your hard drive fails.

Cloud storage is also really useful for syncing data between different devices. With Degoo Premium, you can access your account from unlimited desktop and mobile devices.

All your data is protected by AES-256 end-to-end encryption, and automatic file detection ensures the latest version of each file is backed up. You can even set up automatic replicated backups for extra peace of mind.

Offering 15TB of storage space, the Mega Backup Plan should keep you going for a while. For some perspective, that’s enough to hold around 7,500 hours of HD video or 3.75 million photos.

Speaking of images, TechRadar described this service as “Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos.” Degoo also has a 4-star rating on G2.

Order today for only $129.99 to get your lifetime subscription and save over $4,000 on the full price. Be quick, the price goes up after 6/17!

Prices subject to change

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!