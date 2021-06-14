FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get 15TB cloud storage with a Degoo Premium Lifetime Plan for just $130 (Reg. $4,320)

-
Save now $130

Running low on local storage? It might be time to buy some space in the cloud. With the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan, you get a huge 15TB to play with — that is more than Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive combined. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for only $129.99 (Reg. $4,320) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From important tax documents to family photos, backing up your most important files is a smart move. Uploading them to the cloud ensures you will always have a copy, even if your hard drive fails. 

Cloud storage is also really useful for syncing data between different devices. With Degoo Premium, you can access your account from unlimited desktop and mobile devices. 

All your data is protected by AES-256 end-to-end encryption, and automatic file detection ensures the latest version of each file is backed up. You can even set up automatic replicated backups for extra peace of mind.

Offering 15TB of storage space, the Mega Backup Plan should keep you going for a while. For some perspective, that’s enough to hold around 7,500 hours of HD video or 3.75 million photos.

Speaking of images, TechRadar described this service as “Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos.” Degoo also has a 4-star rating on G2.

Order today for only $129.99 to get your lifetime subscription and save over $4,000 on the full price. Be quick, the price goes up after 6/17!

Prices subject to change 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, Metada...
Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $...
Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip delivers a spring ...
Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled...
Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster...
Amazon’s Gold Box has TV wall mounts on sale from...
Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging st...
Show More Comments

Related

Best ways to switch from Google Photos to a Synology NAS

Learn More

Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. TrueNAS vs. Synology

Learn More

Seagate shuts down NAS remote access – here are the best alternatives: Synology, WD, more

Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6 (Save 40%), more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, Metadata, 3D Scanner App, and more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $5 + extra 25% off select styles

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $90

Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip delivers a spring patio upgrade for $70 (Save $20)

$70 Learn More
30% off

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled Goose, Cuphead, Mario, much more

$42 Learn More