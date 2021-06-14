Snag three wireless under-cabinet LED lights with motion sensors at $4 each (Save 50%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 46,000+) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Under-Cabinet Lights for $12 Prime shipped when the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to illuminate your closet, kitchen, or something entirely different, these Govee under-cabinet lights have you covered. Each unit provides 100 lumens of brightness, can automatically power on when sensing motion, or shine continuously. These are powered by four AAA batteries and will last for six hours when shining continuously. If programmed to only turn on when sensing motion, each light can activate up to 10,000 times before you’ll need to swap batteries. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

If night lights will do the trick, this 6-pack will only set you back by $9. Each one wields a dusk-to-dawn sensor that will automatically turn them on once nighttime arrives. You’ll spend less than $1.50 per light, which is a value that’s really hard to beat. More than 3,100 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Speaking of illumination, did you see that 49.2-feet of app-enabled LED strip lighting is just $9.50 Prime shipped? You can also snatch up this LIFX HomeKit bulb for $40. Those deals can be found alongside many others in our smart home guide. For even more deals, be sure to check our list of home good markdowns to find a stainless steel RCA 6.5-cubic foot freezer at $315 shipped and much more.

Govee Under-Cabinet Light features:

Glare-Free Lighting: With 10 6000K cold white LEDs, shining at 100 lumens, you can enjoy light that is bright and easy on the eyes.

Two Modes: In On mode, the light remains bright. In Auto mode, it will power on automatically in dark conditions whenever motion is detected within a 120°, 9.84-16.4ft sensing range and auto-off after 15 secs of no motion.

Wireless Installation: With provided adhesive and mounting bracket, you can stick the light to dry, clean surfaces with ease. Use the screws and plastic anchors for further reinforcement.

