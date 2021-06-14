Rockport’s Celebrate Dad Sale offers 30-50% off best-selling styles from $25

The Rockport Celebrate Dad Sale offers 30 to 50% off best-sellers with promo code DADS at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on sneakers, boat shoes, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Perth Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $98 and originally sold for $140. This style is available in four color options and features a cushioned insole that promotes comfort. These boat shoes can be worn with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike and the slip-on design adds convienience. It also has an outsole that adds traction, which is great on rainy days. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Rockport customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

