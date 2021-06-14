Unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with 64MP triple-camera array, more: $275 ($225 off)

Today only, Samsung is offering its Galaxy A52 5G Unlocked 128GB Android Smartphone for $274.99 shipped on various carriers. You’ll find this same phone fetches $500 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a triple-camera 64MP array around the back of the device, this phone is ready to capture summer memories with the family. It also delivers a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display that’s edge-to-edge for a seamless look. With 5G connectivity built-in, you’ll be ready to use the fastest network available in your area. Rated 4.6/5 stars, is a #1 new release on Amazon, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

While a 1TB microSD card might be overkill and expensive, you can pick up a 128GB model for just $20 on Amazon right now. This expands your storage to have the ability to offline thousands of movies, songs, and photos at the same time. Plus, when the time comes, it can also be used in a DSLR to record videos or take pictures.

In the market for a higher-end phone? Earlier today, we spotted Samsung 5G-equipped Galaxy S21+ down to $749 in unlocked condition. Sporting 128GB of storage, you’re saving $251 here from its normal going rate, and this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Find out more in our coverage here.

More on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Smartphone:

Game, Stream & Binge On: Watch your favorite shows, work on your gaming, and keep your playlist blasting with Galaxy A52 5G’s long-lasting battery

When you do need a power boost, Super-Fast Charging will have you back up in no time

Work Fast, Play Hard: Get in the flow and stay there with Galaxy A52 5G

