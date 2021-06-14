FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with 64MP triple-camera array, more: $275 ($225 off)

-
AndroidSamsung
Save $225 $275

Today only, Samsung is offering its Galaxy A52 5G Unlocked 128GB Android Smartphone for $274.99 shipped on various carriers. You’ll find this same phone fetches $500 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a triple-camera 64MP array around the back of the device, this phone is ready to capture summer memories with the family. It also delivers a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display that’s edge-to-edge for a seamless look. With 5G connectivity built-in, you’ll be ready to use the fastest network available in your area. Rated 4.6/5 stars, is a #1 new release on Amazon, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

While a 1TB microSD card might be overkill and expensive, you can pick up a 128GB model for just $20 on Amazon right now. This expands your storage to have the ability to offline thousands of movies, songs, and photos at the same time. Plus, when the time comes, it can also be used in a DSLR to record videos or take pictures.

In the market for a higher-end phone? Earlier today, we spotted Samsung 5G-equipped Galaxy S21+ down to $749 in unlocked condition. Sporting 128GB of storage, you’re saving $251 here from its normal going rate, and this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Find out more in our coverage here.

More on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Smartphone:

  • Game, Stream & Binge On: Watch your favorite shows, work on your gaming, and keep your playlist blasting with Galaxy A52 5G’s long-lasting battery
  • When you do need a power boost, Super-Fast Charging will have you back up in no time
  • Work Fast, Play Hard: Get in the flow and stay there with Galaxy A52 5G

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best Android app deals of the day: Peace Death!, DRAW C...
Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD ...
Samsung’s 2021 Qi chargers now up to 25% off: Con...
Samsung’s 5G-equipped Galaxy S21+ unlocked 128GB ...
Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV with Alexa hits Amazon lo...
TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone now $150 off at ...
Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A32 5G sports a quad-ca...
Score 2 of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag+ with UWB pr...
Show More Comments

Related

$250 off

Samsung’s 5G-equipped Galaxy S21+ unlocked 128GB smartphone now $749 (Reg. $1,000)

$749 Learn More
$75 off

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A32 5G sports a quad-camera array at all-time low of $205

$205 Learn More
33% off

This highly-rated bamboo lap desk has a built-in MacBook stand, side drawer, more at $20

$20 Learn More
Save now

Score 48-feet of Alexa/Assistant-enabled Edison bulbs to warm up your summer nights at $51

$51 Learn More

Review: After wearing Nike’s self-lacing Adapt shoes for over a year, were they worth the cash?

Buy now Learn More

Razer E3 2021: ‘World’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop, 130W USB-C GaN charger, more

Learn More
Save 30%

Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR true wireless earbuds plummet to $70 shipped (Save $30)

$70 Learn More
30% off

VSDC Pro Video Editor with animated FX now at $14 (30% off) + updated FREE version

$14 Learn More