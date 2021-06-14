FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Golf Peaks, Assassin’s Creed, Incredibox, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has seen some solid offers on the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet, these Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones, and Apple Watch Series 6, but for now we are turning our attention to the day’s most notable price drops on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include Golf Peaks, Assassin’s Creed Identity, Incredibox, Severed, and Home Inventory. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pick Finger Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Home Inventory: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

Mac: 5 award-winning Mac Apps – Parallels Pro: $25 (Reg. $876)

Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Target credit

Best E3 2021 game deals: Outer Worlds, Amazon B2G1 FREE, Star Wars Squadrons, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Move On – Productivity Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Private Photo Vault SV PRO: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hide N Seek : Mini Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VideoCut – pro video editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

Mac: 5 award-winning Mac Apps – Parallels Pro: $25 (Reg. $876)

More on Golf Peaks:

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete…Unique card-based movement system…Various block types to experiment with…Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere…No ads.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best E3 2021 game deals: Outer Worlds, Amazon B2G1 FREE...
Amazon Luna Controller goes on sale for the very first ...
Score 1-yr. of Nintendo Switch Online with 128GB SanDis...
E3 2021 Square Enix show: Guardians of the Galaxy, Marv...
E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda show: Elder Scrolls 6, Starfi...
Best Android app deals of the day: Tormentum, Home Work...
Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo event has 40+ u...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Target ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
New low

Cricut Maker is a must for summer DIY crafting projects + more at a low of $279

$279 Learn More
50% off

Sanuk takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Sandals, sneakers, more from $25

From $25 Learn More

Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event starting today through June 22

Learn More
20% off

OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now starting from $30.50 (Reg. up to $50)

$30.50+ Learn More
Reg. $130+

Get in the sous vide game with Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano down at $99 (Reg. $130+)

$99 Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Take your phone on bike rides with this $17 weatherproof bag, more

Learn More
$199 off

Amazon has Apple’s latest 512GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro back at $1,300 shipped ($199 off)

$1,300 Learn More