AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 5800X falls to Amazon low at $399 to jump-start your next PC build

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core 16-thread Unlocked 4.7GHz Processor for $399 shipped. This is a $50 discount from its normal going rate and marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re ready to build a new computer while waiting for graphics card restocking, now’s a great time. Right now you can pick up AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor for your new rig. It offers 8-cores and 16-threads of power with a 4.7GHz max boost clock. There’s 36MB of cache available here, and it’s unlocked for overclocking, should you want to take a deep dive into that. Rated 4.8/5 stars, and you can learn more about AMD’s Zen 3 platform in our hands-on review of the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Now, if you’re on a tighter budget, AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X is still a fantastic option for your setup. It’s what I use on the daily for gaming when I’m not working on a review for another system. I found it to be a fantastic option for gaming in our hands-on review, and you can pick one up at Amazon for just $299 right now, which saves an additional $100 over the 5800X above.

Not ready to build your own PC or just prefer laptops? Well, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro now starts at $1,150, which offers up to $199 off its normal going rate. Plus, just yesterday, Razer announced its all-new Blade 14 which features an 8-core Ryzen 9 processor and up to the RTX 3080, making it the “world’s most powerful 14-inch laptop.”

More about AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X CPU:

AMD’s fastest 8 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 16 procesing threads

Can deliver elite 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Cooler not included, high-performance cooler recommended

4.7 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 36 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

For the advanced Socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on X570 and B550 motherboards

