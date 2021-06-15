FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufy’s cat water fountain has a 5-stage purr-ification system at a low of $35 (30% off)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Cat Water Fountain with Advanced 5-Stage Water Filtration System for $34.99 shipped. Down from its $50 normal rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While we often drink filtered water, our pets can sometimes get what’s easy: tap. This is generally because it’s easier to fill larger bowls with. Well, when using eufy’s water fountain, you can use tap while the “industry-leading water filtration system” sends the liquid through a 5-stage purification process so that way your pets can enjoy fresh, crisp water. There’s a pump that keeps the water moving, as well, so that way things never get stale. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? This single-stage water filter for cats and dogs is a great alternative. It’s $21, saving you $14 over today’s lead deal. Keep in mind that it’s only a single-stage carbon filter, though, so water won’t be quite as pure when it’s through. There’s also multiple spray angles to use, which might make things more fun for your furry friends.

Now that your pets are taken care of, it’s time to turn the attention to your morning routine. We just spotted the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker at a 2021 low of $25, making now a great time to pick one up. Under four minutes is all it’ll take to brew a fresh cup and jumpstart your day, so if you’re ready to stop visiting Dunkin or Starbucks for coffee in the morning, now’s your chance.

More on the eufy Cat Water Fountain:

  • Industry-Leading Water Filtration System: Advanced 5-stage water purification system ensures safe, clean, fresh and healthy water for your pet.
  • Powerful, Durable and Quiet Pump: 5W powerful water pump can work continuously for up to 25,000 hours (more than 2.5 years) in extreme quietness, ≤30dB in 1 ft. (30 cm) distance.
  • Elegant and Ergonomic Design: Elegant body design with 20° precisely curved head helps your pet drink in its most comfortable and natural way.
  • Safety Always Comes First: Braided power cable can withstand both the bites and pulls from a curious and naughty pet. No electric shocks will ever happen to your lovely pet when drinking.

