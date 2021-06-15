Lifetime’s adjustable basketball hoop is great for outdoor fun this summer at $36 (Reg. $62)

Woot is offering the Lifetime 44-inch Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop for $35.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, Amazon sells this same hoop for $62 right now and it’s never gone below $50 there. The 44-inch impact-rated backboard is designed to reduce ball recoil should you miss a shot, making it great for beginners. It can adjust in 6-inch increments from 7.5- to 10-foot tall, which makes it ideal for a range of ages and heights. Plus, the base is heavy-duty and just needs water or sand in order to be ready to play. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Spalding Street Outdoor Basketball is a must-have if you pick up today’s lead deal. It’s just $17 on Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller, making it a fantastic buy with some of your settings. Over 27,000 happy customers have left a collective 4.7/5 star rating, letting you know that it’s ready for game day. Just know that it comes deflated, so you’ll need a way to air it up once it arrives.

Keep tabs on outdoor fitness when playing ball when you strap an Apple Watch to your arm with the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2. Right now, it’s on sale for $36, which is the first discount that we’ve tracked. There’s plenty of other Twelve South deals to be had in our roundup from earlier today, so be sure to give it a look.

More on the Lifetime Portable Basketball Hoop:

IMPACT BACKBOARD: Reduces ball recoil after missed shots to maintain tight field of play ideal for beginning players. Printed with UV-protected inks for better color and graphics that last.

TELESCOPING ADJUSTMENT: Unscrew bolt to easily slide pole in 6-inch increments from 7.5 to 10 Feet.

RIM: The Streamline Rim features a 5/8-inch solid-steel ring supported by 1/2-inch braces and an all-weather nylon net.

POLE: The 3 piece round steel pole is protected with a powder-coated, weather-resistant finish.

STREAMLINE BASE: Supported by a heavy duty portable base for beginner residential basketball systems. Just fill with sand or water and play!

