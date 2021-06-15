Save your Dunkin’ dollars: Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker is at a 2021 low of $25

Amazon is offering the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker for $24.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for at least $30, today’s savings shave 17% off the price to mark a new 2021 low. Now, if you love fresh, invigorating iced coffee on these balmy summer mornings like I do, you can skip the Starbucks fees and single-use plastics opting for this gadget. Every piece is reusable, right down the the filter – all you have to do is supply the coffee grounds. Pick your favorite blend, load up the machine, and you can have fresh iced coffee in under four minutes. The secret is the special coffee-to-water ration, and the stronger brew helps to keep your drink from diluting after it’s put over ice. This set includes the Iced Coffee Maker, reusable filter, and a 22-ounce insulated travel cup with spill-proof lid. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 400 coffee lovers. See more below.

If you want to know what gets me out of bed in the morning, you have to try these Café Bustelo grounds at $7 for a 10-ounce brick. (Though if you go through it as fast as I do, you might be better off getting three for $14.) I brew this every morning in my moka pot, and the bold, energizing flavors give me the boost I need to be at my best all day. And over 550 customers agree, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating.

More on the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker:

The Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes it simple to create refreshing iced coffee in minutes at home. The RapidChill brewing process quickly cools hot, concentrated coffee over a full tumbler of ice. This builds maximum flavor for consistently bold and flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down. Just add water and coffee grounds to the machine, fill the tumbler with ice, then press Start. Customize with your favorite flavorings and milks, and sip and enjoy. You’ll always have perfect iced coffee to help you conquer the day!

