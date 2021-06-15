Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate: 6.6-lbs. for just $34 shipped (Reg. up to $120)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for $33.99 shipped. Simply add any three 2.2-pound packages to your cart from this listing and apply code IWI34 at checkout. Regularly $40 a pop, or $120 for three packages, today’s offer is as much as $86 in savings, $2 under our 2021 low, and the best we can find. If you’re a fan of MyProtein’s popular Impact Whey Isolate now’s a great time to stock up and you can mix and match flavors to give them a try without getting stuck with a giant 5+ pound bag. Alongside as much as 22-grams of protein and less than 0.5-grams of fat per serving, it is certified “as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 MyProtein customers. More details below.

At today’s rate, you’re scoring three 2.2-pound packages for less than the price of one and there really isn’t a more affordable way to score some Impact Whey Isolate. However, it might be worth rolling some of your savings over into a new blender while Ninja’s top-rated Pro 72-oz. Countertop model is down at $70 shipped. Otherwise, score the Magic Bullet Blender system at $32 and call it a day.

Check out this early Prime Day offer on Amazon’s Halo Wellness Band, then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more price drops. Along with these camping-ready multi-tools from $7, you’ll find deals on the Weider Pro Bench Kit, the Bowflex 840 SelectTech adjustable kettlebell, and Garmin’s vívomove HR as well as the rest of our fitness tracker deals.

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!