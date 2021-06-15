SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 500GB USB-C NVMe SSD now matching Amazon low at $85

Amazon is once again offering the SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB External USB-C NVMe Portable Solid State Drive for $84.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy where it regularly fetches up to $140. Most recently, this one has sold for between $90 and $95 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. The latest-generation SanDisk Extreme portable SSD reaches break-neck speeds up to 1050MB/s alongside a USB-C (and USB-A) connection. Joining the carabiner clip in the top corner, you’ll also find quite a rugged build here that will protect your data when it’s in your bag or just about anywhere including a “durable” silicon shell, up to 2-meter drop protection, and IP55 water-resistance. Rated 4+ stars from over 28,000 Amazon customers, it also ships with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty. More details below.

You can save a touch more on the 500GB Samsung T7 Portable SSD at $80 with the same transfer speeds as today’s lead deal. But if you are a little bit more patient and can do with a slower option, the 500GB Seagate One Touch SSD at $54 shipped via Amazon is a solid solution that will save you an additional $30 or so. While only around half the speed as today’s lead deal, this is a highly-rated option that will certainly get the job done, it’ll just take a bit longer to do it.

If it’s the internal SSDs you’re after, we have some solid deals on those too. SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB Internal NVMe SSD dropped to $100 this morning (for today only) and now joins an ongoing all-time low on Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD at $60 shipped. Just be sure to check out the the all-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD, the latest Seagate One Touch USB-C SSD lineup, and our feature on how to build your own NAS rig.

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating. [(3) Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.]

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty (1) and a durable silicon shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior. [(1) See official SanDisk website.]

