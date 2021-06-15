FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, more

We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. This morning saw some great Apple deals on M1 MacBook Pros now starting from $1,150 shipped as well as new all-time lows on Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case and unlocked iPhone 11 Pro models at up to $350 off. But for now it’s all about the apps and today’s best price drops from Apple’s digital marketplaces. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Slayaway Camp, FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best price drops. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Meteor Notes: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silent Fairy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Majotori: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SmartPref: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $2 (Reg. $3)

Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Target credit

Best E3 2021 game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, BioShock Collection $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Pick Finger Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Home Inventory: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

Mac: 5 award-winning Mac Apps – Parallels Pro: $25 (Reg. $876)

More on Slayaway Camp:

From the twisted mind behind Bejeweled and Peggle (and some other guys) comes a diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984.

