Viper + Compustar remote start/security systems with LTE fall as low as $120 installed

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System with LTE Module for $329.99 shipped and installed. With a list price of $600, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked in 2021 and is the best available. While most remote start systems only include a fob that goes on your keys, this one offers that with LTE connectivity. This allows you to use a smartphone app to remote start, lock, unlock, or locate your vehicle from just about anywhere in the world. I’ve got a similar system on my Trans Am (from Viper) and absolutely love it. Being able to always know where the car is, what speed it’s going, and lock and unlock it is really nice. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking a deal on a Viper Security System with Remote Entry for $119.99 shipped and installed. Down $80 from its normal going rate, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. While it doesn’t sport LTE or remote starting capabilities, this is a great way to both secure your car as well as allow you to unlock or lock the doors from far away. In fact, the remotes can work from up to 1,500-feet away from the vehicle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Further upgrade your ride with Amazon’s Echo Auto. Right now, Prime members can score an insane discount, which drops it down to just $15. That’s a massive $35 discount from its normal rate, and certain shoppers can even score 6-months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE as part of the deal. Find out more details right here.

Compustar Remote Start System with LTE features:

Operate your car doors easily using this CompuStar two-way vehicle remote system. The unlimited range smartphone control feature lets you lock and unlock your doors from afar through your phone, while the advanced remote smart functions let you set a timed start, cold and hot temperature start and stop-and-go mode. This CompuStar two-way vehicle remote system is compatible with most vehicles that support automatic transmission.

