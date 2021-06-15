Score a ZWILLING Now S Knife Block Set with lifetime warranty at up to $82 off (today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the 6-piece ZWILLING Now S Knife Block Set for $97.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. While the green colorway is on sale for $134 at Amazon right now, they regularly fetch $180 there and are now up to 46% or $82 off at Woot. This highly-rated knife block set is manufactured in Germany with a “special formula” high carbon steel blade that have been ice-hardened for “superior resilience.” From there, you’re looking at anti-slip polypropylene handles with an “ergonomic” design, end cap ZWILLING logos, and a dishwasher-safe build. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon, it also ships with a lifetime warranty. More details below.

Now if the brand name and design aren’t doing anything for you here, save some cash and go with this equally well-rated Chicago Cutlery Essentials Stainless Steel Knife Block Set for $38 shipped instead. It also ships with a lifetime warranty and significantly more tools for a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal. This is a 15-piece set, to be exact, including kitchen shears, and a complete steak knife lineup.

Cooking deal continue with Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano down at $99, today’s deal on Ninja’s top-rated Pro 72-oz. Countertop Blender, and Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew. Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other household essential offers including this dimmable lamp, offers on Sun Joe’s Electric Pole Saw, and loads of Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50.

More on the ZWILLING Now S Knife Block Set:

As the modern kitchen specialist, ZWILLING makes premium products that enhance the lives of professional and home chefs worldwide. The new ZWILLING NOW S collection features a stylish, tone-on-tone color palette. Bursting with bold, fresh hues, the colors are inspired by fresh-plucked fruit…Ice-hardened FRIODUR blade starts sharper, stays sharper longer, and has superior resilience.

