Amazon’s Gold Box has TV wall mounts on sale from just $12 Prime shipped (Up to 56% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PERLESMITH (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 56% off its TV mounts. One standout is the PERLESMITH Sliding Mount for 37-75-inch TVs at $60 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 33% off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon all-time, and the lowest we can find. This model is made for displays up to 75-inches with a VESA connection between “200x100mm and 600x400mm.” It slides from left to right at up to 60-degrees as well as offering some tilt action to give “you the best view from any seat in the room.” This model is constructed from “high-quality steel materials” and includes 8.8-level wall mounting screws as well as the lock brackets you’ll need for installation. Plus, you’ll find details on stud width compatibility and more right here. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below.

But if you’re looking to mount a smaller display, you’ll find options in today’s Gold Box to support up to 55-inch models starting from just over $12 Prime shipped. With up to 56% in savings, this is a great time to cash in on some savings and finally get that display off the floor and out of the way for a cleaner look. You’ll find all of today’s 4+ star-rated TV mount deals right here.

Speaking of which, we just spotted a massive $1,000 in savings on Samsung’s QLED 4K UHD HDR Quantum Smart TV with Google Assistant alongside a hot of other TV deals in our home theater guide. You’ll also find a new all-time low on Roku’s new Express 4K+ streaming device if you’re also looking to add some smart features to an aging display that you’re about to mount on the wall.

More on the PERLESMITH Sliding Mount:

Horizontal Shift for TV Centering – This sliding TV wall mount can slide left and right for perfect TV placement. Or TV is against the wall as close as it can be and yet is centered despite the off-center mounting position

Suitable for Most TVs – If your TV VESA is between 200x100mm to 600x400mm, and your TV size within 75 inch and weight within 132lbs, this tv wall mount will fit your TV. Compatible with all major brands such as LG, TCL, Samsung, Vizio & more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!