Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, Metadata, 3D Scanner App, and more

It is now time to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in to one convenient collection. Alongside this morning’s all-time low on the New Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip, we also saw a rare price drop on Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display. But for now we are turning our attention to the day’s most notable price drops on software from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Severed, GRE Vocabulary Cartoons, Metadata, Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature, 3D Scanner App, and more. hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MP3 Converter: Audio converter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: FREE (Reg. 10)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:  Houdini Playlists: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: GRE Vocabulary Cartoons: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: System Status Pro: hw monitor: $3 (Reg. $4)

Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Target credit

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled Goose, Cuphead, Mario, much more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Pick Finger Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Home Inventory: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: BundleHunt 50 top Mac apps – AirBuddy, more: from $1

Mac: 5 award-winning Mac Apps – Parallels Pro: $25 (Reg. $876)

More on Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities.

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled...
Celebrate 35 years of heroic vase smashing with Nintend...
Best Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, Bus...
Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale with ̵...
E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel ...
Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console n...
E3 2021 Capcom show starts now! Resident Evil Village, ...
Amazon Luna Controller goes on sale for the very first ...
