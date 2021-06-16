Early Prime Day GNC health products from $6: Multivitamins, protein, fish oil, more up to 40% off

As part of its early Prime Day deals, GNC via Amazon is now offering up to 40% off GNC health and nutrition products with prices starting from $6. One standout is the 120-pack of GNC Mega Men Gummy Multivitamins at $8.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly closer to $15, today’s deal is $6 or 40% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. These gluten-free gummies come in a convenient chewable form with a “mixed berry natural flavor.” They contain 30mcg of biotin “that supports energy metabolism and normal cell growth” as well as 2mg of lycopene for antioxidant support, alongside a series of essential vitamins and minerals. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

These gummies are perfect for those who experience difficulty swallowing conventional tablets or capsules. And thanks to their mixed berry natural flavor, they taste great too. Multivitamin complex with essential vitamins and minerals to support your immune health…As a dietary supplement, chew two gummies per day. Chew thoroughly before swallowing.