Keep your Apple AirTag protected with this strong clip-on case at $15 (Reg. $29)

The Apple AirTag is a brilliant little tracking device, but it’s too expensive to be truly expendable. The Apple AirTag Protector Case provides much-needed protection, without any unnecessary bulk. This stylish yet durable accessory is now only $14.95 (Reg. $29) at 9to5Toys Specials.

There are many ways to use an AirTag. Some people will use it for hunting down their keys, while others attach it to a bag or wallet. You might even use one to keep tabs on your dog or child.

Like every other Apple product, the new tracking tag is also beautiful to behold. That is, until you have scraped it against hard surfaces and left it out in the rain a few times. Rather than shelling out $29 after every lapse in concentration, you might prefer to protect the tag you already own.

Made from durable TPU and PC, the Apple AirTag Protector Case is like armor for your tracker. The hard outer surface provides instant protection from scratches and falls, along with a splash or three. For extra grip and style points, it has a nice material finish.

Like the tag itself, the case attaches easily to keys, bags, and other items. The lightweight design doesn’t add any noticeable bulk, and it’s available in three eye-pleasing colors.

Order today for $14.95 to grab this essential accessory at 50% off MSRP, and choose from three colors: Black, Gray, and Red.

